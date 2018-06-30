Belfast murder victim named as suspect questioned

A man murdered in Belfast on Thursday night has been named.

Robert Edward Joseph Molloy Jones, 30, was left seriously injured following an incident in the Parkmount Street area of north Belfast just after 9pm.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The father-of-one had been living close to where he was murdered but he was originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder inquiry.