Disgraced ex-cabinet minister Aitken ‘humbled’ to become prison chaplain

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Aitken, who served time in jail, said he is humbled and delighted to have been made a deacon.

The ex-Tory MP was ordained at St Paul’s Cathedral and his ministry will focus on prison chaplaincy.

Ahead of his ordination celebration at the Old Bailey he joked that his first return to the famous London court building since being jailed there 19 years ago would be a happier occasion.

The newly-named Reverend Aitken, who was sentenced to 18 months in jail in 1999 after admitting perjury and perverting the course of justice, told the Press Association: “Well I won’t have to leave by the back door in handcuffs this time round.”

Speaking outside the cathedral in central London, wearing his religious garb in the hot sunshine on Saturday, he said being ordained was like “a new life”.

The 75-year-old said: “I’m honoured, humbled and delighted and still slightly surprised.”

His wife Elizabeth, daughters Victoria and Alexandra and other family and friends attended Saturday’s service where 32 people were made deacons.