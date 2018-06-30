'You were so loved' - Mum leads tributes to four young men killed in Leeds crash between Uber taxi and Seat Leon

Video report by ITV News Correspondent James Webster

Four men killed in a crash between a car and a taxi in Leeds have been named locally as Declan Grove, 19, Matty Walshaw, 18, Brandon Frew, 18 and Caelan Megson, 21. Emergency services were called to Broadway near the junction with Bank Gardens in Horsforth at around 2.41am on Saturday and the four young victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place and police have not officially named the victims, however tributes from friends and family have flooded in on Facebook.

A grieving mother was among more than 20 people who laid tributes at the scene. Credit: SWNS

They were among six people in a grey Seat Leon car which may have been travelling at speed at the time of the crash, West Yorkshire Police said. The car was travelling in the direction of Weetwood, while the private hire vehicle was heading in the opposite direction on the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, the force said.

Devastated friends and family paid respects at the scene of the crash. Credit: SWNS

A 16-year-old girl who was also travelling in the Leon is in a critical condition in hospital, while another female, aged 17, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 42-year-old man from Bradford who was driving the taxi, a grey Seat Alhambra people carrier, was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brandon Frew, (left) and Declan Grove were among six people in a grey Seat Leon that crashed in Leeds. Credit: Facebook

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police’s major collision inquiry team, described the incident as “very tragic”. She said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and that investigation is still at a very early stage.

Caelan Megson, 21, also died in the collision. Credit: Facebook.

"Early indications are that the Leon was travelling at speed at the time of the collision. “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw the circumstances leading up to it. “We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the silver Seat Leon being driven in the area at any point prior to the collision, particularly anyone with dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.”

Matty Walshaw, 18, was killed when the Seat he was travelling crashed. Credit: Facebook.