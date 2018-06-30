Steel firms Thyssenkrupp and Tata agree merger deal

German steel production firm Thyssenkrupp has reached an agreement on a European joint venture with Tata Steel, the company said.

The flat steel businesses of the two companies in Europe and the steel mill services of the Thyssenkrupp group will merge in the proposed 50:50 joint venture.

The German-based company’s executive board approved the plans on Friday after signing a memorandum of understanding last September, and a binding contract is expected to be signed soon.