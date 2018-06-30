Steel merger deal 'will secure jobs and investment', union says

A 50:50 merger deal between steel giants Tata and German firm Thyssenkrupp is set to secure jobs and lead to investment, a union boss has said.

The deal ends years of uncertainty over the future of plants including the Port Talbot works in South Wales.

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of the Community union, said there will now be "significant" investment across Tata Steel's UK business.

"Steelworkers have fought hard to ensure the future of British steel-making. As part of this joint venture, we have secured significant investment across Tata Steel's UK business, including a repair of Port Talbot's blast furnace number five, which could see it produce steel until at least 2026," Mr Rickhuss said.

"With a commitment to avoid compulsory redundancies until October 2026, and the first £200 million of any operating profit being invested back in the business, this joint venture has the potential to safeguards jobs and steel-making for a generation."

"However, this joint venture will only succeed if the necessary strategic investments are made to allow the business to thrive," he added.