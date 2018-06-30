Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Teenager drives van into Walmart after row with girlfriend

A teenage driver ploughed his van in to a Texas superstore after a row with his girlfriend.

Caleb Wilson, 19, from Eldorado, was seen arguing with his 18-year-old girlfriend in the car park of Walmart Supercenter in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The driver then drove through a frozen food aisle. Credit: San Angelo Police Dept

He then got into his Dodge Ram and smashed through the glass entrance before driving through a frozen food aisle, causing $500,000 (£378,500) worth of damage.

Mr Wilson then sped away, damaging a parked car as he left the scene, but he was apprehended by police officers after he stopped at a nearby petrol station.