The moment deaf puppy Toffee is rescued from 50ft hole after being stuck for 30 hours

This is the moment Toffee finally became unstuck.

The seven-week-old deaf puppy was pulled out of a 50ft (15m) hole after a 30-hour rescue effort that even saw cave rescue teams called in to help.

The crowd of firefighters, plumbers and volunteers erupted in cheers as the pup was lifted out of the darkness.

Black and white Toffee had fallen down the inches-wide crevice behind a house in Alabama on Thursday evening.

Nets, snares and food were used to finally raise her to safety at midnight on Saturday in a rescue broadcast live by a local TV station.

"Y'all this is a miracle," Karen Smith, the puppy's owner, told reporters after she was reunited with her pet.