Bigmouth strikes again ... but has outspoken Morrissey finally gone too far?

The former Smiths frontman Morrissey has repeatedly faced criticism for comments in 2018. Credit: PA

Ex-Smiths frontman Morrissey is no stranger to controversy but his latest outspoken comments appear to have come back to bite him. The "Bigmouth Strikes Again" singer announced gigs scheduled next month in the UK have been postponed due to "logistical problems" following protests over his apparent support for former EDL leader Tommy Robinson. From halal to the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal, here are the times in recent months Morrissey has been accused of going too far:

Support for Tommy Robinson and the Far Right

Morrissey expressed sympathy for far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson. Credit: PA

In the latest incident, Morrissey expressed sympathy for former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson who was jailed last month after being found in contempt of court. Morrissey told a blogging site: "It’s very obvious that Labour or the Tories do not believe in free speech … I mean, look at the shocking treatment of Tommy Robinson." He also described Ann Marie Waters, founder of the anti-Islam party For Britain, as a "humane version of Thatcher" who "believes in British heritage" in the interview. His comments prompted a former Hacienda nightclub DJ David Haslam to organise a free anti-racism party in Manchester, which had been intended to coincide with one of the concerts at Castlefield Bowl. On Friday, his manager Peter Katsis wrote on his official Facebook page that his July gigs in the UK, including Manchester, Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Reading were to be cancelled alongside others in Europe. A statement on the singer's Facebook page explained the show was cancelled due to "circumstances beyond our control" and fans were told "ticket outlets will have the full ticket fee refunded".

Mr Katsis also hit out at Mr Haslam, saying: "That “Has-Been Haslam” character was never a Morrissey fan. And his agenda, stated as using music to spread peace, could not be any further from the truth. He is simply using the situation to gain some much needed attention to himself. Apparently his golden years have not been kind." Reacting to the postponement of Morrissey's UK dates, Haslam said: "I sympathise with fans who made plans to see him, we know what it's like to be let down by Morrissey."

Linking 'evil' Halal meat to Islamic State

The vegan songwriter described halal meat, which is slaughtered under an Islamic tradition known as dhabihah, as "evil" as he linked the practice to so-called Islamic State beheadings. In an interview, published on his website, he added: "Halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS, and yet in England we have halal meat served in hospitals and schools! UK law is pointless!" Criticising Prime Minister Theresa May for commemorating the Muslim festival Eid al-Adhar, he said: "She referred to it as a ‘joyous celebration’ … as millions of animals had their throats slit to mark the occasion. I wondered what kind of compassion she could possibly have. The answer is none."

On the Hollywood sexual assault scandal

The 58-year-old singer defended disgraced actor Kevin Spacey. Credit: PA

Speaking to The Sunday Times this week, the former Smiths frontman downplayed the allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. “You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” Morrissey told the British newspaper. “I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion,” he went on. “Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.” Earlier this month, the 58-year-old singer controversially defended Spacey during an interview with the German publication Spiegel Online. He was quoted as calling the claims against the actor - one of which allegedly involves a boy who was 14 at the time - "ridiculous" and arguing the definitions of sexual harassment and assault have become too broad. Morrissey later said he was misquoted.

On 'left-wing' Hitler and redefining racism

Morrissey was still causing controversy back in 1994 though back then many thought his music made up for it. Credit: PA