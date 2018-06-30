Trump pledges July 9 announcement on Supreme Court nominee

US president Donald Trump said he plans to announce his choice to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9, adding that two women are among his top candidates for the job. The president, who spoke aboard Air Force One on the way to his golf club in New Jersey, said he had identified a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court and he may interview as many as seven. Mr Kennedy, a key swing vote on the court, announced that he would retire this summer.

Donald Trump said he planned to begin interviews on Monday. Credit: AP

His announcement activated a network of White House aides, congressional allies and outside advocates, all set for their second Supreme Court confirmation fight in two years. Mr Trump told reporters he planned to begin interviewing possible candidates on Monday but he may meet with some over the weekend in New Jersey. “It’s a great group of intellectual talent,” Mr Trump said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Asked if he planned to question potential court nominees their views on abortion rights and Roe v Wade, he responded: “That’s not a question I’ll be asking.” “I think it’s inappropriate to discuss,” he added. Mr Trump has acted quickly on his selection process. He met Thursday evening at the White House with key senators - Republicans Chuck Grassley, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and Democrats Joe Manchin, Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp - to discuss the vacancy.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he was retiring after more than 30 years on the court. Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP