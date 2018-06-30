UK will remain a leading military power, says Theresa May

The Prime Minister has insisted the United Kingdom will continue to be a “leading military power” despite pressure from MPs to increase defence spending. Speaking to reporters on Armed Forces Day, Theresa May dodged questions about reported threats from Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson to raise the defence budget. When asked directly about the reported rift, Mrs May dismissed the question by saying the UK has “the biggest defence budget in Europe”.

Theresa May during celebrations for National Armed Forces Day in Llandudno Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The PM was also asked if she sympathised with actor Danny Dyer, whose comments on Brexit went viral after his appearance on Good Evening Britain on Thursday. She replied saying: “Brexit means that we are going to be leaving the European Union. The whole Government wants to make sure that as we do that we get a good Brexit deal with the European Union and we’re able to have a smooth and orderly Brexit.” Mrs May added: “I think that’s in the interests of everybody in the UK – I think it’s also in the interests of the European Union as well.” The Prime Minister, alongside the Princess Royal, visited the Welsh town of Llandudno to celebrate the 10th annual Armed Forces Day.

Theresa May applauded and Anne saluted a variety of military personnel as a military parade – greeted by huge amounts of red, white and blue confetti – marked the beginning of the event. Thousands of people lined the Llandudno promenade to watch the parade and a few protesters also attended – displaying banners saying “peace and justice” and “don’t fund bombs, fund the NHS”. After a Red Arrows air display, the Prime Minister went on a walkabout meeting members of the public and military personnel.

The Red Arrows during the celebrations for National Armed Forces Day Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

She met one man who told Mrs May his brother was in the Army, to which she replied: “He’s doing a fine job for us.” The PM posed for photos with members of the public with some shouting “well done Mrs May”.

Theresa May meets families in Llandudno Credit: Peter Byrne/PA