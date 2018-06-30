Woman falls through ceiling as CCTV of Edmonton duo's hapless attempt to evade police capture goes viral

Video footage of two shoppers' hapless attempt to evade the law at a Canadian convenience store has gone viral around the world.

Police were called to the Spruce Grove shop in Edmonton, Canada last week after the 28-year-old man was suspected of using a stolen credit card.

He and the 29-year-old woman were ultimately arrested - but what occurred in between proved memorable.

CCTV captured in full the duo's attempt to evade the law, including the moment the woman came crash landing back onto the shop floor.