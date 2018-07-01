Astonishing images of man versus nature as firefighters battle ‘aggressive’ moorland blazes

Fire crews worked together to tackle the flames. Credit: PA

From sundown to sunrise they attempted to battle the ferocious wave of flames cutting a new path across the Lancashire moors. The twin blazes that joined together on Saturday has seen another major incident declared, days after crews required army support to tackle a fire on Saddleworth Moor. These are the extraordinary images of the fire crews battling a "rapidly developing, aggressive fire" ravaging Winter Hill and Scout Road.

The fierce burning has made for some extraordinary images. Credit: PA

The merged large-scale moorland fires near Bolton spread quickly due to increasing wind causing a major incident to be declared. Greater Manchester Police urged pedestrians and motorists to stay away from the scene.

The crews worked into the dead of night. Credit: PA

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said 10 crews remained on the scene overnight, after seven days tackling the blaze, and the number was increased to 22 from 4.30am on Sunday.

Sunrise showed the smoke draped across the moorland. Credit: PA

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said on Saturday it had 28 fire engines tackling the moorland fires. There were approximately 120 personnel on the moors, split between seven areas of wildfire in Tameside and Winter Hill, Bolton.

The crews tackled the flames with little protection beyond mouth guards. Credit: PA

The first moorland fire – on Saddleworth Moor – started on Sunday amid Britain’s heatwave and has devastated surrounding land around Carrbrook. Assistant chief fire officer Dave Keelan said: “This is an exceptionally challenging time and I am proud of the hard work and brave commitment of our firefighters.”

The fires near Bolton merged on Saturday, aided by increasing wind. Credit: PA

Lancashire fire service area manager Tony Cook said “very intensive firefighting” is taking place on Winter Hill, including personnel doing shuttle runs in appliances to get water to the scene while others manually try to beat the fire out. Fire break trenches are also being dug to try to protect local buildings.