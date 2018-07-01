Grayling accused of ‘personally propping up’ failing rail franchises

The Transport Secretary is being accused of “personally propping up” failing rail franchises amid reports that a leading operator could be about to lose its contract. Govia Thameslink Railway was said to be “drinking in the last chance saloon”, according to an unnamed Government source quoted by the BBC. The company’s services have been disrupted since new timetables were introduced in May. Its chief executive Charles Horton has resigned and there have been calls for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to quit.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said: “Telling these basket-case companies that they are drinking in the last chance saloon is empty rhetoric from a Government ideologically wedded to privatisation and just lets them off the hook again while services are reduced to chaos. “Chris Grayling has personally propped up Britain’s failing rail franchises while RMT members have been deployed at the sharp end as human shields to bear the brunt of the public anger, threats and abuse. “It’s a shocking and cowardly way to treat the rail workforce. “This is no time for empty threats from unnamed Government sources. “These rip-off rail companies should have the bottle snatched from them, should be kicked out of the saloon and should be barred for good. “The only alternative to the crisis on Britain’s privatised railways is public ownership on a permanent basis.” Mick Whelan, general secretary of the train drivers’ union Aslef, said: “GTR has, not for the first time, badly let down passengers and staff with its inept introduction of a new timetable.

Mick Whelan said GTR had let customers down Credit: Nick Ansell/PA