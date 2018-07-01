Mastercard pushes for rise in cashless payments despite Visa’s IT fiasco

Mastercard is pushing for a bigger uptake of cashless payments, but the company reassured consumers it has “massive contingency plans” for IT failures like those that blocked millions of transactions at rival Visa.

Anne Cairns, the group’s vice chairman, told the Press Association that it made financial sense for Governments to ditch cash in favour of card or digital payments, given that cash can often have higher production, transport and insurance and security costs.

“Cash costs a lot of money, it costs a country between half a percent and 1.5% of its GDP (gross domestic product) and so governments are waking up to the fact that they could really benefit their economy by getting rid of cash.”

There is also a cost to consumers, who might have to pay more when buying a rail ticket in person, rather than online in advance, for example.

“So cash is actually damaging, hurting the poorest people in the economy and it’s not just here but it’s everywhere in the world.

“How do you live your life, how can you fly around, how can you order an Uber, if you don’t have a means of digital payment?”

A recent report by UK Finance showed that debit card payments overtook those made by cash for the first time last year, helped by the boom in contactless payments.