Weather: Mostly dry and sunny with some scattered thundery showers
Most areas will have another dry, sunny and very warm or hot day, the temperature tempered a little in the south by an easterly breeze.
However, scattered thundery showers are likely to affect southwest England and later some other southern parts of England and south Wales, whilst cloudier and cooler weather is expected across the far north and northwest of the British Isles, accompanied by patchy rain.
Top temperature 30 C/86 F.