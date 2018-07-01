Police stop protest at Hong Kong handover anniversary event

Police in Hong Kong stopped about 20 pro-democracy protesters from getting near a flag-raising ceremony on Sunday marking the anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. The protesters carried a coffin symbolising a death of democracy and chanted slogans against one-party rule in China, demands for universal suffrage in Hong Kong and mainland China and freedom for Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo. The ceremony, held beside Victoria Harbour, continued uninterrupted with Beijing-backed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in attendance.

Carrie Lam is greeted by supporters before attending the flag raising ceremony (Vincent Yu)/AP

At a reception later she expressed confidence in Hong Kong’s future without mentioning any politically sensitive topics. Hong Kong became part of China in 1997 after more than a century of British rule. China guaranteed a 50-year transition period under which Hong Kong would retain considerable autonomy and keep the rule of law and its own legal and financial system. However, the ruling Communist Party has made it clear those liberties are limited by its bottom line on sovereignty over the territory.

Hong Kong’s guard of honour hoists the flags of Hong Kong and China Credit: Vincent Yu/AP