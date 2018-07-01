Road crash in Co Tyrone leaves three people seriously hurt

Three people are seriously ill in hospital following a road crash in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on Saturday at the Armagh Road near Moy at the junction with Lislasly Road.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they received a 999 call at 4.29pm on Saturday and that there were up to six casualties at the scene, including two children.

Four ambulances were dispatched as well as a rapid response paramedic. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene the patients were transported to Craigavon Area Hospital.

On Sunday morning a spokeswoman for the hospital said three people are continuing to be treated. She described their condition as “serious but stable”.