24-year-old Co Limerick pub stabbing victim named

The victim, who was from the Thomondgate area, was rushed to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead at 12.55am on Sunday.

Gardai investigating the fatal stabbing at Fitzgerald’s Pub on Sexton Street North in Limerick say that Mr O’Connor was found in a critical condition shortly before midnight on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man who died after he was stabbed at a pub in Co Limerick has been named as Patrick O’Connor.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster will carry out a post-mortem examination on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at the scene, Superintendent Derek Smart said: “A full investigation into the circumstances of Mr O’Connor’s death has been established.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed, full house-to-house teams and CCTV teams are currently working in the area.

“My appeal is to any person who was present at the at Fitzgerald’s, formerly known as Quiltys, yesterday evening.

“There were two soccer matches on for the World Cup so there would have been a large crowd inside the public house.

“Also there may have been people moving outside the public house, so if at any stage yesterday evening you were here in Thomondgate and you saw Mr O’Connor inside the pub or outside of the pub, or you heard anything at all, I would appeal for you to come forward and let us know.”

The scene is currently sealed off while the Garda Technical Bureau examine the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980.