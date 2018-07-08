- ITV Report
BP apologises as it launches investigation over card payment failure
BP has launched an investigation after motorists were left unable to pay for fuel at a host of filling stations across the UK.
Customers looking to fill up were told to pay by cash, while other BP filling stations closed altogether to minimise the problem on Sunday.
A company statement said: “BP can confirm our sites have returned to normal service and are now once again accepting card payments.
“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and again apologise for any inconvenience caused during the brief outage.
“A full investigation has been launched to determine the cause. We will continue to monitor the situation overnight to ensure the smooth running of our operations.”
Highways England previously said all BP fuel stations in the UK were “experiencing issues accepting card payments”.
The statement said: “This is affecting all motorway service areas with BP fuel stations.”