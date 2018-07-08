Britain’s longest heat wave in five years is cooling down

Britain’s longest heatwave in five years is set to be tempered by fresher conditions as a cool front sweeps in from the north.

England saw its hottest day of the year so far, with a provisional temperature of 32.4C (90F) recorded in Gosport, Hampshire, on Sunday, the Met Office said.

Monday looks set to be the 16th consecutive day of temperatures over 28C (82F), making the scorching spell the longest the UK has seen since 2013, when there were 19 consecutive days of temperatures over 28C.

But a cool front making its way south from Scotland will see temperatures drop to the low-to-mid 20s for much of England from Tuesday, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said.

It will be particularly cool on the east coast, with temperatures forecast in the high teens to low 20s.