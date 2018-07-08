Calls for vote of confidence in Theresa May's leadership

After the Prime Minister's Chequers coup on Friday of getting even Boris Johnson to sign up to a deal which he reportedly branded a turd, No 10 has been in overdrive this weekend - briefing backbenchers on the details and dispatching ministers to TV studios and to write newspapers articles hailing the proposal as a great way forward.

But not all are convinced.

I've spoken to the backbench Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen this morning, who suggested that he wouldn't sign up to the plan if the EU was paying us and added ominously that it would be very damaging for the party, the country and the Prime Minister.

We are starting to find out how dangerous.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston has been told that some letters calling for a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister have been sent to the chair of the 1922 committee.