48 dead as heavy rainfall hammers southern Japan

Heavy rainfall has hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings as the government put the death toll at 48 with 28 others presumed dead.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the whereabouts of 92 people are unknown, mostly in the southern area of Hiroshima prefecture.

More than 100 reports of casualties had been received, such as cars being swept away, he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said "rescue efforts are a battle with time... teams are doing their upmost.”