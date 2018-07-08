Ambulance and bus stop wrecked during 'disgraceful' England World Cup celebrations

Emergency services hit out at the “disgraceful” minority of England fans who marked the team’s passage to the World Cup semi-finals with disorder.

Sergeant Wayne Baker, with West Yorkshire Police, tweeted his disgust after pictures emerged of revellers dancing on top of an ambulance in central London.

He wrote: “When I see behaviour like this it makes me anything but proud to be English …. You are a total disgrace. As for our National Football Team … that does make me proud to be English!”

London Ambulance Service published images of the damage to the vehicle.

They wrote: “We’re delighted with the result, but this has put a big dampener on the celebrations for us: while our officer attended a call nearby, this car was damaged in Borough High Street during the celebrations after the game, it’s now off the road to be repaired.”