Dozens of firefighters tackle new moor blaze

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a large moor fire on the opposite side of the Pennines from the recent huge blazes. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 12 fire engines were called to the scene of the fire on land near Cullingworth, to the north west of Bradford.

A spokesman said: “Appliances from across the area are in attendance, with over 50 firefighters dealing with the incident under extreme heat conditions.” He said a police helicopter was assisting the firefighters by identifying hotspots on the moor. The fire is at a location called Catstones Moor and Keighley Road and Ryecroft Road are currently closed. It was reported on Sunday just after 3pm. Nearby residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

