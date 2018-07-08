Turkey train derailment kills 24 and injures hundreds

Twenty four people have been killed after a passenger train derailed in northwestern Turkey on Sunday, officials say.

Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said the crash happened because heavy rain had caused the ground under the rails to collapse.

The train was heading to Istanbul from Edirne, on the border with Greece, with 362 passengers and six crew members on board.

Five of its six cars derailed in the incident near a village in Tekirdag province.