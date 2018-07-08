Hopes soar for boys trapped in Thai cave as ambulance leaves affected area

Two ambulances were seen leaving a cave in northern Thailand on Sunday evening where 12 young footballers and their coach have been trapped for more than two weeks, hours after an operation began to rescue them. The ambulances then drove to a nearby helipad, and a helicopter which had been deployed there to take any extracted youngsters to hospital was seen taking off. Local reports say some of the boys have been evacuated from the cave.

The operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach by having them dive out of the flooded cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks began in the morning. Expert divers entered the sprawling complex for the complicated and dangerous mission. Chiang Rai province acting Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the operation, said 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.

A photo released via the Thailand Navy Seal Facebook page shows rescuers with hands locked Credit: AP