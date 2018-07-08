John Leslie to make formal complaint after being cleared of sex assault

Former TV presenter John Leslie is set to make a complaint against Police Scotland and could even sue the force, after being acquitted of sexual assault.

The ex-Blue Peter and This Morning star claimed the experience had been the worst of his life, accusing officers of showing “no interest” in obtaining CCTV footage from inside the Edinburgh nightclub where he was alleged to have put his hand down the back of a woman’s trousers on her hen night.

The bride-to-be had told the court Leslie had touched her bottom as they danced together in the Atik nightclub in Edinburgh in June 2017.

But after a two-day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court the charge was found to be not proven and Leslie was told he was free to leave.

As a result of the case he said he had “lost a year of my life”, adding: “I lost dignity, respect, and I’m unemployable again, even though I was acquitted.”