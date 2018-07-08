- ITV Report
Judge reverses order to free former Brazil president
A Brazilian appeals court judge has ordered former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to remain in jail, reversing an earlier order from a judge at the same court.
Judge Joao Gebran Neto is the judge in charge of overseeing da Silva’s case at the Fourth Federal Regional Tribunal and a legal analyst said his decision supersedes the other judge’s.
Earlier on Sunday, Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered da Silva freed.
A brief impasse ensued when a lower court judge ordered police to hold off.
Judge Gebran Neto then stepped in.
Da Silva began serving his sentence in April after he was convicted in a case connected to Brazil’s massive corruption investigation.
He denies wrongdoing.
Hundreds of da Silva supporters have gathered in the city where he is jailed calling for his release.