Le Pen says withheld funds mean ‘certain death’ for far-right party

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has hit out at a decision to withhold the payment of a public subsidy for her party, saying it amounted to “certain death” for the National Rally.

Ms Le Pen said two judges decided on Friday to withhold a payment of two million euros, or nearly half of the 4.5 million-euro subsidy the party was allocated for the year.

The funds were due for disbursement on Monday.

The judges made the decision amid an investigation into whether funds for European Parliament assistants were misused.

Politicians from other French parties have also been accused of misusing such funds.