Motorcyclist killed in Co Down collision

(Peter Byrne/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died in a road collision in Co Down.

The man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle that is believed to left the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge shortly before 10am on Sunday.

The PSNI say the road was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage or who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road and saw a motorcycle prior to the collision, to contact police officers in Lurgan.