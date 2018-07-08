Orangeman vows to continue protests over Drumcree dispute

A senior Portadown Orangeman has vowed not to walk away from the long-running Drumcree dispute. Marking the 20th anniversary of the protest, Darryl Hewitt, Portadown District Master, told Orange Order members that they will continue to “work hard” to achieve their “desire”. The Parades Commission has banned Orangemen from parading along the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road since 1998. Every Sunday, members from the district hold a protest against the decision.

Mr Hewitt said on Sunday: “Yet again the Parades Commission have issued a determination for this parade. “Once again it is an emphatic no, hardly surprising from the non-Parades Commission. “Indeed, we discovered this week that we are not registered with the Commission as interested parties to this dispute, so we were not invited to make representations regarding this parade, how incredible is that? “Week after week and in particular around this time of year they issue determinations which impact on the PUL (Protestant, unionist, loyalist) community. “It is time for our politicians to stand up and be counted and remind Government that this issue will not be going away.”

Sashes of Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge Credit: LOL) No 1’s officers (Julien Behal/PA