Thailand celebrates as mission 'impossible' ends in all 12 boys and football coach rescued from cave

The successful completion of a daring rescue mission of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave has sparked scenes of celebration in Thailand and beyond. The last of the rescuers made it out alive after an 18-day ordeal that claimed the life of an experienced volunteer diver and captured people around the world. Cheers erupted close to the Tham Luan Nang Non cave as volunteers and family learned the news of the success as helicopters taking the boys to hospital roared overhead.

Cheers erupted as news spread that all the boys had been made safe. Credit: AP

Thailand's navy Seals, who were central to the rescue effort, confirmed on Facebook the remaining four boys and their 25-year-old coach were all brought out safely on Tuesday. "We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave," the Seals said, referring to the name of the boys' football team. "Everyone is safe."

Eight of the boys were rescued by a team of 18 Thai and international divers - including seven Brits - on Sunday and Monday. A medic and three Seals who had stayed with the last of the boys in their dark refuge deep inside the cave complex have also come out of the cave.

A medic and three Seals who had stayed with the boys in their dark refuge deep inside the cave complex have also come out of the cave. Credit: Thai government handout

ITV News Correspondent Debi Edward, at the scene, said the operation moved faster than expected. A team of 90 divers and cave experts had spent three days bringing the group out along the flooded 2km route.

Among the global messages of support and celebration came a tribute from England defender Kyle Walker after one of the trapped boys had been seen in an England football shirt. He tweeted expressing his relief at the news and offered to send England shirts to the kids as a token of support.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, speaking before the final rescue was completed, said the boys were given an anti-anxiety medication to help with their perilous removal from the cave. Asked at a press conference if the boys had been sedated, Mr Prayuth said: "Who would chloroform them? If they're chloroformed, how could they come out? It's called anxiolytic, something to make them not excited, not stressed."

The group got stuck inside the cave system on June 23 after flood waters from heavy rain trapped them inside. Rescuers began bringing them out on Sunday after becoming concerned that deteriorating weather could put them further at risk. The dangers involved in the rescue were made all too clear when former Thai navy Seal Saman Kunan passed out diving in the caves on Friday and died. The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach, 25, were trapped inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Players and their coach from this Thai team ended up trapped. Credit: Facebook

Monsoon flooding cut off their escape forcing them to seek refuge on a rocky shelf inside a cave chamber. Rescuers pumped millions of litres of water out of the cave network to try to extract the group through nearly a mile of tunnels. Those who have been rescued were said to be "hungry but in good health".

The joy at the scene. Credit: AP

They have not been able to be reunited with their families yet as tests are ongoing to check that they are clear of infections - though the parents of some of the boys have been able to view them from behind a glass screen. The first eight rescued were given bread with chocolate spread as a treat but could not yet each their usual spicy dishes. Two of the boys possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling", said Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry.

The boys had been trapped for more than a week before rescuers reached them. Credit: Thai navy seals

"The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems." It could be at least seven days before they can be released from hospital, meaning the junior football team will miss the offer from Fifa of attending the World Cup Final in Russia. The journey into and out of the underground complex had taken between five and six hours, even for the most experienced divers.

How the boys were rescued. Credit: PA