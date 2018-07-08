Shadow Brexit secretary urges Labour to listen to critics of anti-Semitism rules

Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Labour Party to listen to critics of its new anti-Semitism code and make changes to their position “sharpish”. The shadow Brexit secretary said he supported the full definition outlined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), despite Labour’s new code of conduct stopping short of signing up to it in full. He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show that his party should “reflect on what’s been said in the last few days and if we are not in a position of supporting the full definition we need to get into that position and sharpish”. The new code, designed to root anti-Jewish prejudice out of the party, states explicitly that “anti-Semitism is racism. It is unacceptable in our party and in wider society”. But it stops short of signing up in full to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism. And it insists that criticism of the state of Israel and its policies should not automatically be regarded as anti-Semitic, and makes clear that even “contentious” comments on this issue “will not be treated as anti-Semitism unless accompanied by specific anti-Semitic content… or by other evidence of anti-Semitic intent”. A Labour spokeswoman said the party had adopted “the full IHRA definition”.

Campaigners against anti-Semitism have urged Labour to think again about the code, with leading Jewish figures saying it was “impossible to understand” why Labour had stopped short of joining the UK Jewish community, the British, Welsh and Scottish governments and numerous local councils in adopting the IHRA definition in full. Sir Keir said he supported the “full definition”, telling the programme: “Councils, institutions across the country have accepted the full definition. “I think that’s the right position to be in.” Asked why Labour has not adopted the definition, he said: “There’s some argument as to whether Labour has or hasn’t, but I would urge everybody within the Labour Party to listen to the voices that have come out in recent days and get to a position where we are supporting the full definition. “I think it’s really important, including the examples. We have to be very clear about our position on this.” Shadow cabinet minister Tony Lloyd told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “What Labour has most certainly committed to is that we will match up to the standards of the IHRA because that is something that has been adapted and adopted throughout the length and breadth of this country of ours.

Sir Keir Starmer appearing on the current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA