Syrian girl born without legs gets new prosthetics in Turkey

An eight-year-old Syrian girl born without legs has received a new set of prosthetics in Turkey. Maya Meri has been in the spotlight since images of her plight hit social media last month. She was filmed in a camp for the displaced in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province walking around on contraptions her father made from tuna cans, plastic tubes and fabric.

Maya’s old makeshift legs made by her father Credit: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

“I thought of doing something that would protect her while on the ground from stones and other things, so I made these limbs for her,” said her father, Mohammed. Maya was born without legs because of a condition called congenital amputation. Her story moved one Turkish prosthetics specialist to reach out to Turkey’s largest humanitarian organisation, which evacuated her from Syria. Maya is now in Istanbul with her father, who shares the same disability, where she is walking using her new prosthetics with the help of specialist Mehmet Zeki Culcu.

Maya with her father Mohammed who has the same condition Credit: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

Originally from Aleppo province, the Meri family had to move to escape the fighting. “We fled to an area that has not witnessed bombardment but it was difficult to live there in a tent on a mountain,” said Mohammed, who has five other children still in Syria with their mother. In the Idlib camp, Maya and her father had to crawl on the bare earth to get anywhere. He said the little girl would be in pain because of the rugged terrain as she made her way to school.

Maya is adjusting to her new prosthetics Credit: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis