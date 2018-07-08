The Killers ‘excited’ to headline TRNSMT festival

The Killers are said to be excited to be headlining the final day of the TRNSMT festival. They are bringing the festival to a close, with home town acts Franz Ferdinand and Chrvches also taking to the main stage. Music lovers basked in 23C temperatures on Sunday as the heatwave continued for the last day of the five-day event. Festival organiser Geoff Ellis, of DF Concerts, said The Killers arrived early and were “excited” about their closing slot. Rising Scottish star Lewis Capaldi entertained the crowds with a taste of things to come as he covered the band’s hit All These Things That I’ve Done.

Fellow Scot Nina Nesbitt appeared with him on the main stage ahead of her headline appearance on the King Tut’s Stage. The TRNSMT first-timer and one-time Ed Sheeran muse said: “I love playing gigs in Scotland and I feel like festivals are even better because everybody is a bit drunk and just up for it. “T in the Park was my favourite,” she added. “They’ve always been really fun crowds so fingers crossed for tonight.”

