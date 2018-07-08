Boris Johnson: Defending Theresa May's Brexit plan like 'polishing a turd'

Boris Johnson has reportedly described Theresa May's Brexit plan as a 'turd'. Credit: AP

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has strongly criticised the Prime Minister's Brexit plans using some colourful language, according to reports. Mr Johnson is reported to have repeatedly described the backing the plan, which will see the UK tied to EU rules on goods, as like "polishing a turd". All members of the Cabinet have signed up to the proposals, which were the subject of lengthy discussions at Chequers on Friday. On Saturday, the prime minister told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston that it was "clear" at the cabinet meeting there was a "feeling of collective responsibility" to sell the plan to the EU as she called for an end to dissent. Brexiteer Cabinet minister Michael Gove admitted the plan was not everything he had hoped for but he was a "realist" and the Prime Minister's lack of a Commons majority meant the "parliamentary arithmetic" was a factor in deciding what could be adopted.

Theresa May at the Chequers meeting where Boris Johnson compared defending the plan to ‘polishing a turd’ but backed it along with his colleagues Credit: Joel Rouse/Crown Copyright/PA

Mr Gove said the Prime Minister "allowed us, during the course of a day, to share views, to share analyses and to look at this proposal in detail but at the end of it collective responsibility reigns". Mr Gove said the compromise plan was a "perfect balance" between the need for close access to Europe and the ability for the services industry to diverge. Asked if it was everything he hoped for, Mr Gove told BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "No, but then I'm a realist and one of the things about politics is you mustn't, you shouldn't make the perfect the enemy of the good. One of the things about this compromise is that it unites the Cabinet."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He added: “All those of us who believe that we want to execute a proper Brexit, and one that is the best deal for Britain, have an opportunity now to get behind the Prime Minister in order to negotiate that deal.” It was now up to the European Union to show flexibility in the negotiations – with the UK Government stepping up preparations to show that it can walk away from talks without a deal if necessary, he said. “We will be in a position in March 2019, if we don’t get the deal we want, to be able to walk away,” he said. The Prime Minister faces a potentially stormy meeting with Tory MPs on Monday evening, with reports that letters calling for a leadership contest have been submitted to the backbench 1922 Committee. Veteran Tory Eurosceptic Sir Bill Cash told Sky News: “There are a lot of questions in here, there is a lot of unhappiness, there is a great deal of concern that we are saying that we leave – it’s not ‘to be or not to be’ it’s ‘to leave or not to leave’. “The question is how do you leave and is this going to be a proper Brexit? There will be a massive discussion about all this.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.