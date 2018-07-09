1950s movie heartthrob Tab Hunter dies aged 86

Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who was a heartthrob for millions of teenage girls in the 1950s with such films as Battle Cry and Damn Yankees! before receiving new attention decades later when he revealed that he was gay, has died aged 86. Producer and longtime partner Allan Glaser said Hunter died of a blood clot in his leg that caused cardiac arrest. Glaser called the death was “sudden and unexpected”. Hunter was a star for several years, topping the Billboard pop charts in 1957 with his recording of Young Love, in addition to his hit movies.

Tab Hunter, with actress Tuesday Weld Credit: AP

But in his 2005 memoir, Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making Of A Movie Star, Hunter recounted the stresses of being adored by millions of young women when he was actually gay. He wrote: “I believed, wholeheartedly – still do – that a person’s happiness depends on being true to themselves. “The dilemma, of course, that was being true to myself – and I’m talking sexually now – was impossible in 1953.” Born Arthur Andrew Kelm, his screen tab (slang for “name” at the time) was fabricated by Henry Willson, the same talent agent who came up with the names Rock Hudson and Rory Calhoun. The legend goes that Willson said to the young man: “We’ve got to find something to tab you with. Do you have any hobbies?” His client answered: “I ride horses. Hunters.” “That’s it!” his agent replied. “We’ll call you Tab Hunter.”

Hunter, pictured in 2005 Credit: AP