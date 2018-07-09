New homes could be made to have electric vehicle charging points

Plans aimed at making it easier to recharge electric vehicles than refuel petrol or diesel models will be announced by the Transport Secretary. Chris Grayling will unveil proposals that could lead to the installation of hundreds of thousands more charge points for electric vehicles to encourage more people to adopt ultra low-emission vehicles. The initiatives included in the Government’s Road to Zero Strategy include more money to fund charging infrastructure and the need to assess whether new homes and offices should be required to install charge points as standard.

The strategy calls for new street lighting columns on UK roads with on-street parking to have charging points in appropriate locations. The Government is also expected to outline more details of its ban on sales of new conventional petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040. Alternatively-fuelled vehicles such as hybrids and pure electrics held just 5.5% of the UK’s new car market in the first six months of the year, compared with 4.2% during the same period in 2017. Launching the Government’s plans to boost take-up of the technology, Mr Grayling will say: “The Road to Zero Strategy, combined with the measures we’ve already introduced, will mean Britain now has one of the most comprehensive support packages for zero-emission vehicles in the world. “We want the UK to become the best country in the world in which to develop and manufacture zero-emission vehicles. “The prize is not just a cleaner and healthier environment but a UK economy fit for the future and the chance to win a substantial slice of a market estimated to be worth up to £7.6 trillion by 2050.”

