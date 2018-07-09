Campaign groups ask police to make misogyny a hate crime

Police forces across the country are being asked to record abuse and harassment of women as a hate crime.

Campaign groups want constabularies in England and Wales to follow the example of Nottinghamshire Police in expanding the scope of hate crime offending to include misogyny.

An open letter co-signed by the Fawcett Society, civil society alliance Citizens UK, senior faith leaders and non-governmental organisations asks the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) to vote to record misogyny as a hate crime nationwide at its upcoming meeting on July 11.

Campaigners say the likes of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements highlight the need to tackle the abuse, harassment and problematic behaviour that many women are subject to, which they say can create “a culture of impunity in society, leading to more severe crimes”.

So far only a handful of forces have followed Nottinghamshire Police’s lead since it introduced the measures in 2016 – applying to incidents ranging from street harassment through to unwanted physical approaches.