Celebrities join Sarah Brown on Scottish charity hike

Sarah Brown is to lead the charity hike

Charity campaigner Sarah Brown will be joined by celebrities on a 117-mile hike to raise money for girls’ education. Mrs Brown, wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown, will attempt the Fife coastal path along with Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig and her wife Debbie, actress Arabella Weir and author Kathy Lette.

The five have already begun training for the five-day hike which stretches from Kincardine to Newburgh. They are due to set off on July 30 with special events planned along the route including at North Queensferry, Aberdour and Kirkcaldy. All of the money raised will go to Mrs Brown’s charity Theirworld, which works to bring better health and education to the world’s most vulnerable children.

Arabella Weir is among the celebrities taking part in the event