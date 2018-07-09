Co-op Bank appoints former Lloyds boss as new chief executive

The Co-operative Bank has appointed a former Lloyds Banking Group executive as its new boss to help return the bank to profit. Andrew Bester replaces outgoing chief executive Liam Coleman, whose departure was announced in June after just a year and a half in the role. The bank said the “transition of responsibilities” will begin on Monday, when Mr Bester officially joins the bank and takes a seat on the board. Mr Bester joins from Lloyds Banking Group, where he led the turnaround of its commercial and wholesale banking business over the five years to 2017.

He also served at Standard Chartered, having held roles in wholesale banking in Africa and Asia and later working as the finance chief and then chief operating officer of the lender’s consumer banking division. Chairman Bob Dench said Mr Bester was the right candidate to help bring the bank back to profitability. “He is a first-class business leader with the experience, drive and intellect required to lead the organisation forward at a key point in its turnaround journey. “Five years ago, the bank faced very significant problems and over that time we have made progress towards successfully tackling those issues. “In Andrew we have found the right person to take us on to the next stage as we focus on achieving a sustainable profitable bank.” Mr Bester’s appointment completes a turnover among the Co-op Bank’s top ranks, with Mr Dench having replaced Dennis Holt in the spring.

The Co-op Bank struck a £700m rescue deal that saved it from potential collapse last September Credit: Rui Vieira/PA