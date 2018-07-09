‘Court jester’ Guy Pelly named as one of Prince Louis’ godparents

Here is the full list of Prince Louis’ godparents:

– Guy Pelly

Guy Pelly, who for many years ran a string of nightclubs popular among the Chelsea crowd, was dubbed William and Harry’s “court jester” for his wild ways and helped organise William’s stag do.

He dressed up as the Queen and imitated her voice in 2005 when Harry was infamously photographed wearing Nazi paraphernalia at a fancy-dress party.

The former Stowe public schoolboy is said to have met the royal brothers through the Beaufort Hunt and married Holiday Inn heiress Lizzy Wilson in 2014.

– Nicholas van Cutsem

Nicholas van Cutsem is one of four brothers – Hugh, Edward and William are the other three – who are close friends of the Duke of Cambridge and his brother, the Duke of Sussex.

Mr van Cutsem is a major in the British Army and his young daughter Florence was a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, while his brother William was one of the groom’s ushers.