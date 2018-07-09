David Davis warns UK giving away too much in Brexit talks

David Davis has warned the UK is giving “too much away, too easily” in the Brexit talks, but backed Theresa May to remain Prime Minister after his dramatic resignation rocked her premiership.

The outgoing Brexit Secretary said the Government had gone further than it should have in the negotiations, and warned it was a “dangerous strategy”.

His late-night resignation plunged Mrs May into a fresh leadership crisis and he was swiftly followed out of the Department for Exiting the EU by ally Steve Baker.

But Mr Davis said a leadership challenge would be the “wrong thing to do” and insisted he believed Mrs May was a “good prime minister”.

Asked if she could survive, he replied: “Oh yes, of course.”