Davis resignation an internal UK matter, says Irish minister

Ireland’s minister of agriculture has dismissed suggestions that the resignation of Britain’s Brexit Secretary David Davis will throw the latest Brexit plan into disarray. Michael Creed said that while the latest resignation has not helped matters, “political instability” within the British Government has been the hallmark during its internal Brexit negotiations. He said the focus of the Irish government is now on Theresa May’s engagement with the European Union.

“The fact there may be contrarian voices in the UK is nothing new, we have been listening to them all along,” he said. “What we have been concerned about as a government for the last while is the lack of official engagement with the Michel Barnier taskforce and the absence of any concrete proposals coming from the British Government. “This is an internal UK matter in so far as Cabinet members – our focus is their substance of engagement with the EU and we remain hopeful that there is, first the time, substantial engagement on the detailed issues. “We are getting a white paper published in the coming days, the signals are that the direction of travel is significantly better.” Mr Creed was speaking during a meeting with Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian chancellor, at the Irish border on Monday.

