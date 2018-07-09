English husband and Croatian wife ‘will watch match at opposite ends of sofa’

An England football fan and his Croatian wife will be “sitting at opposite ends of the sofa” as their home nations clash in the World Cup semi-final.

Chris and Ana-Maria Stewart plan to sit either side of their six-year-old daughter Isabel and friends in a bid to cool the tension on Wednesday.

The couple, who married 10 years ago after meeting in a bar, said they will watch the match on “mutual ground” at their home in north London but will celebrate no matter what the outcome as it is a “great result” for both teams.

For the occasion they have decorated their shop, the Taste Croatia deli in Borough Market, with both England and Croatian flags.

Believed to be the only Croatian deli in the UK since it opened eight years ago, customers have been coming in to buy produce to eat and drink while watching the game, Mr Stewart said.

The 50-year-old added: “We will be sitting at different ends of the sofa on Wednesday and we are thinking it’s best to watch it at home on mutual ground.