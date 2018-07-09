Farage says he is ready to stand again as Ukip leader to fight May’s Brexit plan

Nigel Farage has said he is ready to seek another stint as Ukip leader if the Brexit process is not “back on track” by March next year.

Mr Farage, who quit as leader following the 2016 EU referendum result, called on Conservative MPs to submit no confidence letters to get rid of the “appalling” Theresa May.

And he said that he would return to the political front line if the Brexit proposals which she brokered at Chequers last Friday were not ditched.

Speaking on his regular LBC radio phone-in, Mr Farage said: “I’ve already said that if Article 50 gets suspended beyond March 29, I will put myself back into full-time campaigning.

“I will add to that tonight. Gerard Batten, who is the leader of Ukip and has my confidence and support – his term as leader comes to an end in March of next year.