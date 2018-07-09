Friends and close aides tipped as Louis’ godparents

Bookmakers are predicting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will pick friends over family for Prince Louis’ godparents. William’s trusted private secretary Miguel Head, who is leaving his post this month, is the front runner for one of the roles with odds of 5/4. The duke’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, now Tiggy Pettifer, is set at 2/1, while his step-sister – the daughter of the Duchess of Cornwall – Laura Lopes is at 3/1.

Miguel Head is a front runner for the role. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Ladbrokes suggested the Duchess of Sussex would not be among those asked to guide baby Louis in the Christian faith. Former Suits star Meghan, who married into the royal family less than two months ago, is 14/1, while Kate’s sister Pippa Matthews is 10/1. Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “As much as royal fans would love to see the likes of Meghan and Pippa called upon, it seems unlikely that Kate and William will ask their immediate family, instead opting for very close friends and aides as they have previously with George and Charlotte’s godparents.” Those chosen for the spiritual role will be announced on the day of Louis’ baptism, which is taking place at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London on Monday. Kate’s former private secretary Rebecca Priestley is 4/1.

Prince Louis' sister Princess Charlotte has five godparents while older brother Prince George has seven. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA