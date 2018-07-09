Guy Pelly perfect fit for Prince Louis godparent

Guy Pelly may be the perfect godparent for the infant Prince Louis – a former nightclub entrepreneur who is now a settled family man.

Godparents are entrusted with supporting the spiritual life of the chosen child and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have picked a friend who can bring a wealth of experience to the role.

William and Kate have also chosen other friends, from old school pals to relatives, to be part of Louis’s life as he grows up and passes significant milestones.

Mr Pelly, 36, has been part of William and the Duke of Sussex’s inner circle for years after they met as youngsters, and has remained a trusted confidant who not spoken about his friendship with the royal brothers.

He ran celebrity nightspots Mahiki and Whisky Mist in the past and was dubbed William and Harry’s “court jester” for his wild ways and helped organise William’s stag do.