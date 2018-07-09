Heavy rain causes deadly train derailment in Turkey

A total of 24 people have been killed and more than 300 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in north-western Turkey.

Investigators believe heavy rains caused the ground under the rails to collapse near Tekirdag, deputy prime minister Recep Akdag said.

The train was heading to Istanbul from Edirne, on the border with Greece, with 362 passengers and six crew members on board. Five of its six cars came off the tracks.