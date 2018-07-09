Hybrid cars escape 2040 ban on new petrol and diesel models

Hybrid cars and vans will not be included in a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel models from 2040, the Department for Transport has announced.

The Road to Zero strategy “does not speculate on which technologies might help to deliver the Government’s 2040 mission”, the department said.

“The Government has no plan to ban any particular technology – like hybrids – as part of this strategy”.

An ambition for at least half of new car sales to be ultra-low emission by 2030 was set out in the strategy.

The proposals could see a massive expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, including the installation of hundreds of thousands more charge points.